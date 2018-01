RICHMOND, Va. — For the second time in as many days, a broken water main has flooded Interstate 95 in Richmond.

“All lanes now closed on I-95 North near the Hermitage Road overpass (mile marker 80) due to a water main break,” VDOT advised. “Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area. Expect delays.”

Tuesday morning’s water main break occurred one day after a broken water main spilled water down on Interstate 95, near mile marker 74, in downtown Richmond on Monday afternoon.