× 61-year-old man charged with murder of woman; wounding of 2 others

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Police Department arrested a 61-year-old man for the July 2017 murder of a 50-year-old Vivian L. Robinson. Robinson died at the scene and two other females were transported to the hospital with injuries from being stabbed.

At approximately 11:53 p.m., on July 22, 2017, officers were called to a residence in the 3300 block of North Avenue for the report of an argument and persons stabbed. Officers arrived and found four individuals who were involved in the incident, a male and three females.

Close friends told CBS 6 in July that the other women stabbed were Robinson’s sister and daughter.

Police said that after a thorough investigation and consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the department has classified the death investigation as a homicide. John L. Reid Jr., 61, of the 100 block of Elsing Street, Highland Springs, was arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding, times two.

Robinson’s address is listed as 4300 block of North Avenue, one block away from the place where she died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.