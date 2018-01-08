VDOT warns drivers to watch for slick spots overnight into Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. –While the forecasted precipitation Monday evening is expected to fall as mainly rain, moisture on the road surface and falling temperatures may cause ice patches to form overnight and into Tuesday, warned the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

VDOT will monitor conditions and mobilize crews for slick spots on roadways. Crews continue to address ice pack on secondary routes overnight, as needed.

Drivers may encounter ice on the roads until temperatures rise, particularly on bridges, overpasses, shaded and low-lying areas, warned VDOT. Crews will apply sand and salt as necessary to improve traction on the roads and help melt ice.

Temperatures will dip just below freezing in many areas overnight, but a quick warm up will bring temperatures up to the high 40s Tuesday.

VDOT offers the following tips for driving in potentially icy conditions:

• Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

• Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and moving equipment.

• If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

• Check 511 before leaving for the latest road and traffic conditions.

Since the weather may vary widely by location, drivers are advised to use VDOT’s free 511 tools to know road conditions along their routes and at their destination.