VDOT explains why some roads remain icy days after snowfall

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Four days after snow fell in Central Virginia, schools remains closed across the area. Monday the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said record low temperatures following the snow prevented crews from clearing some side streets.

"I think they are doing the best that they can because the roads are bad," Mechanicsville mom Colleen Berry said. "As you can see on our road, it hasn’t been plowed. It's been sanded very minimally and it is hard to get out and get around.

Colleen's daughter Fiona said they while she has enjoyed her extended winter vacation, she felt it was time to get back to school

"I mean I’m kind of happy, but at the same time i’m kind of lost," the seventh grade student said. "I'm like what do I do in my spare time?"

Temperatures broke above the freezing mark Monday afternoon. That rise in temperatures will help VDOT break through the ice and packed snow on the roads.

"We will use dump trucks, backhoes, motor graters specialized equipment of all types, tractors, to plow those neighborhood routes," VDOT spokeswoman Bethany Glover said.

Drivers who must travel on icy roads should keep the following tips in mind;

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Be aware of potentially icy areas such as bridges, overpasses, hills, ramps and shady spots.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and snow removal equipment.