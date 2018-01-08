Man stabbed in the neck stumbles into West End shop for help

HENRICO, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating after Crime Insider sources said a man walked into the Ollie’s Outlet in 12450 Gayton Road with a stab wound.

One victim was stabbed in the neck, in the parking lot of the store, Crime Insider sources said. He stumbled into the shop looking for help.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect remains at large according to Crime Insider sources.

This is a developing news story and there will be more information updated online and on-air.