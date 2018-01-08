× Police: Chesterfield gunman failed to rob store, so he stole clerk’s purse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One of two men believed to be involved in the robbery of a Chesterfield businesses Sunday night was arrested and charged with the crime.

While one man waited outside, another man entered the La Miguelena Store, at 6701 Jefferson Davis Highway, pulled out a gun, and tried to rob the place, according to Chesterfield Police.

“When the suspect was unsuccessful in acquiring money from the store he walked behind the register looking for cash,” a Chesterfield Police Lieutenant Edward Pierpont wrote in a media release. “The suspect stole the purse belonging to the cashier, which contained a small amount of cash and other items. Both suspects fled the scene.”

During their investigation, police developed a suspect and on Monday, January 8, made an arrest.

Luis Angel Granados-Ascencio, 20, of Chesterfield, was charged with robbery of a person and attempted robbery of the business, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and brandishing a firearm. He was booked in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

No one was physically hurt during the crime, which was reported at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

The search for the second suspect continued Monday. Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.