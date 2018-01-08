Learn How to Make a Dessert That’s Sure to Impress

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Chris Brown from Brookdale West End Richmond shows us how to make a Sweet Potato Cheesecake – and it’s a lot easier than you might think!

Sweet Potato Cheesecake Served with a Cranberry Compote

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 ¼ oz. sweet potatoes, raw, cleaned

1 cup crumbs, graham cracker

2 tbsp. butter, unsalted

12 oz. cream cheese

½ cup sugar, granulated

2 ea. eggs, liquid

½ tsp. lemon extract

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. nutmeg, ground

8 oz. cranberry compote

1 oz. whipped cream

8 ea. sprigs of fresh mint

Step-by-Step Instructions

1 Boil the sweet potatoes in a sauce pot until they are tender. Approximately 25 minutes. Allow the sweet potatoes to cool. Mash the sweet potatoes to a smooth consistency, making sure the lumps are not present in the mashed sweet potatoes.

2 In a spring form pan, spray with food spray. Mix graham cracker crumbs with the butter and line the bottom with the graham cracker crumb and butter mixture. Make sure to firmly press the mixture to the bottom of the pan.

3 In a bowl or mixer, beat the cream cheese until it is fluffy. Add the sugar gradually and mix well. Scrape the sides of the bowl to ensure all the cream cheese is combined. Add the eggs and mix well.

4 Once the eggs have been added to the mixture, add the mashed sweet potatoes to the bowl, mix thoroughly. Add the lemon extract, vanilla and the nutmeg. Mix well, scrape the sides of the bowl and continue to mix.

5 Pour the mixture into the spring form pan with the graham cracker crumbs. Place in the oven at 350 °F and bake for approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove the cheesecake from the oven and allow to cool for at least 1 hour.

6 The cheesecake is best cut when it is completely cool. Slice the cheesecake into the proper portion size and into a wedge shape. Serve with a cranberry compote and whipped cream. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

Cranberry Compote

Serves 8

Ingredients:

½ cup water

1 ½ cups sugar

1 tsp. cloves, ground

1 tsp. allspice, ground

1 ½ tsp. cinnamon

10 oz. cranberries

2 ½ tsp. orange zest

Step-by-Step Instructions

1 Combine water, sugar, ground cloves, ground allspice and cinnamon in a small sauce pan. Place over medium heat. Bring to a boil.

2 Add cranberries and orange zest. Bring to a boil.

3 Reduce heat and simmer for approximately 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool. Hold at 40°F or below until ready for service. This can be served on top of the cheesecake or on the side.