RICHMOND, Va. -- A broken water main spilled water down on Interstate 95, near mile marker 74, in downtown Richmond.

"Following a water main break on the Broad St. bridge over I-95, all northbound lanes are closed and the southbound left lane is closed at mile marker 74," a VDOT spokesperson said. "Northbound traffic is being diverted to Maury St. at Exit 73."

The water source has been turned off and water is no longer flowing onto the interstate.

