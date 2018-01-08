× Police: Drunk driver hit detective’s car; passenger arrested too

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Two men were arrested following a fender bender with a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s detective.

“A Detective was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Lafeyette Blvd [on Friday, January 5]. Moments later the Detective felt the impact of a vehicle rear ending the county vehicle,” a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Recognizing that the impact caused minimal damage, the Detective advised the driver of the vehicle to pull the car out of the travel lanes.”

The driver, 55-year-old Franklin Eley, of Stafford, was later arrested and charged with DUI (2nd offense). His passenger, 55-year-old Clark Sager, of Stafford, was also arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice and Appearing intoxicated in public.