Video shows man dart from court after judge hands down jail time

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A man ran from the Colonial Heights courthouse Monday after a judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail for shoplifting at Walmart.

The man, identified as Jerry Menard, made it out of court, across Boulevard, and into a neighborhood.

"He came out on the other side of those bushes," one homeowner said about his brush with the escapee. "That's when I confronted him. As soon as he realized he was not welcome, by me, he cleared that fence in one jump."

Deputies caught up with Menard minutes later, took him into custody, and brought him back to General District Court.

Back in court, Judge Nelson admonished Menard for his behavior and sentenced him to an additional 10 days behind bars.

A sentenced that could be extended given today's actions.

"He will face additional charges," Colonial Heights Sheriff Todd Wilson said. "We will look to charge him with escape."

Sheriff Wilson said the sheriff's office has made change to courthouse security following today's escape.

