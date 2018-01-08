Expect 60-degree temperatures this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few afternoon showers are likely to develop across the region Monday, with some patchy freezing rain over northern and western Virginia, where Winter Weather Advisories are currently in effect. Monday afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The warming trend will continue through the week, and in a big way.

Tuesday will offer a good amount of sunshine, with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday should also be a nice day, although slightly cooler with readings in the upper 40s.

Then temperatures should soar into the upper 50s Thursday and the 60s on Friday.

With the warm-up, the weather will turn somewhat unsettled later in the week, with shower chances in the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

Colder air will return next weekend, particularly on Sunday, when highs will be around 40° and overnight lows will be in the 20s.