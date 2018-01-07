1 woman killed, 1 hurt in Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a fatal double shooting on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Warwick Avenue just after 12:05 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two adult females suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were called life-threatening.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

