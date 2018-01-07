Temperatures increase more than 60 degrees this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The low temperature Sunday morning at Richmond International Airport dropped to -3°. This shattered the old record of 10° from 2014, and was the coldest temperature since -6° on January 21, 1985. The normal low temperature for this date is 28°.

Lows away from the coast ranged from a little above zero to around -10°

Here were the record lows prior to this morning:

A major change in the jet stream will flush the arctic air out of the area early this week. A gush of Pacific air will cross the country and reach us Thursday into Friday, producing highs in the low to mid 60s.

From Sunday's -3° to the mid 60s on Friday marks an almost 70° temperature increase. Colder weather will return next Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: