Video of man’s shoveling solution goes viral

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– One man got creative by using a lawnmower and cardboard box to shovel snow off his Pennsylvania driveway.

Jonathan Schill created a homemade snowplow using a lawnmower and a TV box.

Kaitlynn Toporzycki, Schill’s fiancée, said she went outside to check on his shoveling progress.

That’s when she found him using the box from a recently purchased 50-inch HDTV.

“My first thought was I didn’t really intend to do this to be funny, I did it to save myself from being tired and all that,” Schill told the Daily Record. “I really didn’t expect it to be this big.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 12 million times and had nearly 25,000 shares.

“We’re simple people, so it’s not every day that our posts gets shared,” Toporzycki told the newspaper.