Hundreds without water after second water main break in Lakeside area

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Hundreds in the Lakeside neighborhood of Henrico County are without water due to a water main break.

The break occurred on Woodrow Terrace between Parkside Avenue and Dellrose Avenue and is affecting as many as 115 customers in the area.

This marks the second water main break in three days in the Lakeside area after 15 customers lost water service on Lakeside Boulevard between Chamberlayne Avenue and Moss Side Avenue Friday.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities expects to restore service by midnight Sunday and is providing bottled water to the affected customers. A crew from Dominion Energy is also onsite securing a utility pole near the break.

The break is not affecting traffic in the area.