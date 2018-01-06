Mother identifies son killed in South Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A family grieved after learning that their son was killed in a South Richmond shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Neighbors said the man showed up to their doorstep bleeding and asking for help.

"He said, 'They're trying to kill me,'" she described. "So we called him an ambulance. He was sitting in our doorway."

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

While on the scene, officers also discovered another man dead from a gunshot wound.

Javon Patron, 23, was identified as the victim, according to his mother.

There has been no word yet any possible suspects in the case.

Patron's murder is Richmond's second homicide of 2018.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.