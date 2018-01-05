× Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights

RICHMOND, Va. —

Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, open nightly 5 – 10 pm through Monday, January 8, 2018. A holiday tradition featuring more than a half-million lights, botanical decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, family activities and more.

The theme: Naturally Ever After: Enjoy indoor and outdoor displays, family activities and holiday events spotlighting tales spanning cultures and time. Regular Garden admission. For more details visit http://www.lewisginter.org/ or call 804-262-9887.

The garden is closed Friday, January 5 but open through January 8. Check website for more information.

Photos courtesy: Sarah Greenberg Blankenship, Karen Van Horn Lindley, Harlow Chandler.