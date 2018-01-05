Celebrate the New Year with Shaynefully Delicious

RICHMOND, Va – Shayne Rogers visits our kitchen to make black eyed pea soup with smoked sausage. This delicious dish is easy to whip up and is perfect for a cold winter day. https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious

Black Eyed Pea Soup with Smoked Sausage

2 T olive oil

13 oz Butterball Turkey Smoked Sausage, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 large white onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

½ c chopped parsley

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 15 oz can diced tomatoes

1 t salt

1 t fresh ground black pepper

1 t ancho chile powder

4 c low-sodium chicken broth

1 lb. frozen black eyed peas

Garnishes, use one or all

Extra virgin olive oil

Honey, or spicy honey

Sherry vinegar

Add oil to a heavy bottomed pot over medium high heat, add sausage and saute until browned. Remove the sausage from the pan and reserve. Toss onion, carrots, celery, parsley, garlic, salt, pepper and ancho chile powder into hot pan. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5-7 minutes until vegetables are softened. Add tomatoes, black eyed peas, and broth. Simmer for 40-45 minutes. Check peas for doneness. Add sausage back in when black eyed peas are tender. Top with extra virgin olive oil, spicy honey or vinegar. Enjoy on this winter weekend.