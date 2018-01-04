Arctic Blast: Wind chill advisory in effect through midday Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Another arctic blast is moving in behind our departing winter storm. In addition to very cold temperatures, winds will stay strong enough to produce biting wind chills.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through around midday Friday. Wind chills will be near or below zero. A wind chill warning is in effect for the higher elevations in western Virginia, where wind chills could get down to -25°.

Wind chills will be in the single digits Thursday evening, and will drop below zero in many areas between midnight and mid-morning Friday. A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Wind chills will get in the teens Friday afternoon, but will go back below zero Friday night through daybreak Saturday.

On Sunday morning, wind speeds will be light, but air temperatures will be near zero in some locations. Milder weather will move in early next week.

