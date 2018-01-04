State Police respond to 200+ crashes in snowy Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police have responded to more than 200 traffic crashes since snow started falling in Virginia Wednesday night.

"Troopers have remained busy throughout the overnight and early morning hours. Fortunately, no traffic fatalities have been reported as of 6 a.m., and the majority of crashes have involved only damaged vehicles and few injuries," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said. "However, disabled vehicle calls are increasing. These are vehicles that get stuck or slide off a road, but do not qualify as a 'crash.'"

From 8 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 3) through 5 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 4), most of the calls Virginia State Police responded to were in Hampton Roads.

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes = 101

Disabled Vehicles = 74

Total VSP emergency calls for service responded to = 212

Troopers in the Richmond-area kept busy as well.

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes = 72

Disabled Vehicles = 22

Total VSP emergency calls for service responded to = 123

"As of 6:15 a.m., Thursday Richmond Division troopers are responding to 21 reported traffic crashes and 9 disabled vehicle calls," Geller said. "Chesapeake Division troopers are responding to 6 reported traffic crashes and 18 disabled vehicle calls."

Police asked Virginia drivers in snowy areas to delay their travel until later in the day.

Snow will taper off, from west to east, throughout the morning into midday.

Snowfall amounts across the metro Richmond will be in the 1 to 4 inch range with some isolated higher amounts.

Areas east of I-95 will see 4 to 7 inches of snow, with some pockets of locally heavier totals. The heaviest amounts will be most common in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, and some locations near the coast could see isolated totals of 8 or more inches of snow.

Far western Virginia will see little to no accumulation.