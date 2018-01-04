SnOBX 2018: Pictures of Outer Banks transformed by snow

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – One of the most popular summer destinations for Richmonders was transformed under a heavy blanket of snow during a winter storm that moved along the coast, bound for Maine.

Though rain mixed with the snow in the Outer Banks, making snow totals lower than the 8 to 10 inches of accumulation in Hampton Roads, pictures posted on social media reflected a substantial snowfall around beloved tourist spots. This snowfall isn’t as heavy as the storm that hit the Outer Banks in Feb. 2014. Back then, numerous areas reported more than 10 inches of snow, with one picture showing 12 inches accumulated in Nagshead. New Bern, just south and west of Pamlico Sound, also reported some record-breaking snow in 2014.

Look at the frothing sea and snow-kissed sand.

This composition taken near Cape Hatteras usually shows an inviting ocean and bright sand.

Paddleboards covered in snow.

Look at this breathtaking view of Nags Head beach.

That pop of blue inviting you to take a chilly dip.

Snow blowing over the Roanoke sound near the lighthouse.

This shot of snowy downtown Manteo looks like it could be turned into a puzzle.

Walking on snow…yeah…don’t it feel good?!

#obx A post shared by Christa Johnston (@christa_michelle1980) on Jan 4, 2018 at 6:44am PST

This shot by the Best Western captures the peacefulness of a snowy landscape with the sun starting to peek out.

Going snow blind here.

#obx #snowybeach #killdevilhills A post shared by Kymberly 🐚⛱🐬 (@obxkymberly) on Jan 4, 2018 at 6:38am PST

Taken near the Avalon pier, where there isn’t a lot of fishing going on today.

snow day ❄ #snobx A post shared by ciera casper (@cierakay) on Jan 4, 2018 at 6:32am PST

A family having a perfect snow day and posting pics of it.

#obx A post shared by Christa Johnston (@christa_michelle1980) on Jan 4, 2018 at 6:28am PST

Beauty in black and white.

Snowboarders on Jockey’s Ridge??? This is the ultimate sledding spot.