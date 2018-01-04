Police ID bicyclist fatally struck in Mechanicsville Turnpike crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico County Wednesday night.

Henrico Police and Fire responders were called to the 3300 Block of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Yeadon Road around 8:30 p.m.

Lt. C. L. Garrett with Henrico Police said 50-year-old Robert Kent Randolph of Henrico was trying to cross Mechanicsville Turnpike on his bike when he was struck.

Randolph died at the scene, officials said.

"Our condolences are extended to the Randolph family during this difficult time," Garrett said.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.

Officials said no charges are expected to be filed in the crash.

This is a developing story