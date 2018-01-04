× Missing Fluvanna County man found dead

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. – A missing Fluvanna County man last seen on December 30, 2017 has been found dead, according to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

Arthur Eugene Mills was found deceased by a Fluvanna County Deputy in an area off Oliver Creek Road on Thursday.

The 53-year-old was last seen at associate’s house on Oliver Creek Road on December 30. He was reported missing on January 3, 2018.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of Mill’s death.

If you have any information that could help deputies in this case contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.