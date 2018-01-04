× Female child fatally struck by truck while sledding in Chester

CHESTER, Va. — A nine-year-old was hit by a Tacoma pick-up truck while sledding, according to Crime Insider sources.

The child was sledding in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest Drive. Police said a juvenile female was sledding down a driveway when she slid into the path of the truck.

The child was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the truck immediately stopped, police said. The crash team has begun its investigation.

School cancellations across the state sent kids outside to enjoy the dry powder that fell during the winter storm.

