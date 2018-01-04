Family grieves for 50-year-old barber killed riding his bike in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Robert Randolph hopped on his bike to ride home Wednesday night but he didn't make it home.

The 50-year-old was just doing his daily routine, leaving work at “Nu Wave” in eastern Henrico and riding home, when police say a driver hit him in the 3300 Block of Mechanicsville Turnpike

His youngest brother, Nathaniel Randolph, left the barber shop minutes later walked up on the scene in time to see police cover his brother’s body.

"I looked, and I saw the lights. I walked towards where the accident was, and I just happened to see the bike first,” Randolph said. “I was like damn, that’s my brother… By the time I got there I saw them put the sheet over the top on him."

Robert Randolph was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said no charges are expected to be filed in the crash.

"No animosity towards her [the driver],” said Randolph. “I know that things happen."

The tragic accident took the life of a man who family members say was always the life of the party. Robert, a father and grandfather, worked as a barber and thought the world of the community he served.

"Love and friendship. We were real close. If anybody know me they know me, and Robert were like two peas in a pod," said Randolph. “If you see him, you see me… That’s the part I’m really going to miss. The void and not having him there by my side.”

Robert did not have life insurance, so family members are hoping others will give to him in his time of need. The Randolph family have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.