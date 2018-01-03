Significant snow expected in eastern Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase Wednesday, as a large storm begins to take shape off the East Coast.

This storm will pass well to our east Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Some light snow will develop during the evening, mainly east of I-95.

As we’ve been anticipating, the storm should be too far east of Richmond to have a major impact, but areas east of I-95 will potentially have some accumulation by Thursday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect along the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore.

This is the area that has the potential for significant accumulation -- 2-4 inches -- with 4-6 inches possible along the Eastern Shore.

While any westward shift to the forecast track could mean more significant snow in the Metro Richmond area, it is a highly unlikely scenario.

By Wednesday afternoon temperatures will rebound into the mid 30s, before the next shot of Arctic cold arrives behind the departing storm Thursday and Friday.

Highs Friday and Saturday will be back in the mid 20s, with overnight lows in the single digits. It does appear there will finally be a break in the deep chill by early next week, as readings in the 40s are expected Monday and Tuesday.