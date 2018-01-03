Snow likely in Richmond; much more snow to the east

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The clouds are increasing Wednesday, as a large storm will begin to take shape off the East Coast by Wednesday evening.

This storm will pass well to the east of Richmond Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Snow will develop during the evening, through metro- Richmond and mainly east of I-95.

As we’ve been anticipating, the storm should be too far east of us to have a major impact, but areas east of I-95 will have higher accumulation by Thursday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect along the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore.

This is the area that has the potential for significant accumulation -- right now 3"- 6.″

Eastern Henrico and eastern Chesterfield have the potential for 2" - 3″ of snow, while the western portion of those counties may see 1" -2″ of snow.

Higher snow totals are expected along the Eastern Shore.

Wednesday afternoon temperatures will rebound into the mid 30s, before the next shot of Arctic cold arrives behind the departing storm Thursday and Friday.

Highs Friday and Saturday will be back in the mid 20s, with overnight lows in the single digits.

It does appear there will finally be a break in the deep chill by early next week, as readings in the 40s are expected Monday and Tuesday.