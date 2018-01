× “Sparkle Like Markle” with Monkee’s of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va – The world will be watching the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Marklescheduled for May 19th. Local clothing expert Lynne Butz, from Monkee’s of Richmond stopped by our studio shared a few looks to incorporate into your wardrobe so that you too can “Sparkle Like Markle.”

For more information you can visit http://www.monkeesofrichmond.com