HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Clean-up after a logging truck overturned in Hanover County has closed the ramp from Mechanicsville Turnpike (Route 360) WEST to Interstate 295 North.

The ramp is expected to be closed all Wednesday morning, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. James Cooper said.

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

The cause of the crash and condition of the driver have not yet been.