RICHMOND, Va – Marisol and Nicholas Betancourt Sotolongo shared a special presentation of the Latin Ballet of Virginia’s “The Legend of the Poinsettia.” The curtain rises Thursday, January 4th with continued shows through Sunday, January 7th at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

For more information visit: https://www.latinballet.com/event/2017/1/5/legend-of-the-poinsetta