Family explains why they bought this Henrico mansion

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The new owners of an “M”-branded mansion in western Henrico County won’t need to change the letter that personalizes the driveway. After all, it was the family initial that helped seal the deal.

The 13,000-square-foot home at 3200 Lavecchia Way in Glen Allen sold Dec. 21 for $1.8 million, below its asking price of $2.49 million.

The 2-acre property at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Hunton Estates neighborhood went under contract in late October, six months after it was listed in April. Dara Friedlander with Re/Max Today had the listing and represented the sellers, Miguel and Laura Moreira of Henrico-based Spanish Quality Concrete.

County property records list the buyers as Nirav and Jainy Mehta. They were represented by Hemant Naphade with Choice 1 Real Estate.

Naphade said the Mehtas own hotels and motels primarily in Fredericksburg, where they are relocating from, and other markets across the country. They will be joined in the home by Nirav’s father, who Naphade said is also in hospitality, along with other members of what he described as a large family.

“They chose Richmond because their temple is in Richmond,” Naphade said. “They wanted to settle down in Richmond, and both dad and son wanted a bigger house.”

Having previously represented one of the Mehtas’ siblings in another transaction, Naphade said the family was drawn to the property for its amenities that include tennis and basketball courts, a heated swimming pool, a disco/dance hall, a 12-seat theater and an elevator. He said its two master bedrooms on different floors also appealed to the father and son.

Friedlander, who said she received considerable interest in the listing, said another feature on the property also appealed to the buyers: the personalized initial that the Moreiras had put in the driveway.

“One of (Nirav Mehta’s) favorite things was there’s an ‘M’ that’s embedded into the driveway,” Friedlander said. “It was a custom-built driveway, $100,000. ‘M’ is their last name also, so he said when he drove up to the house and saw that, he took it as a good sign.”

