Police identify man killed in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified a man shot and killed in Richmond's Mosby neighborhood Tuesday morning as 30-year-old Davon R. Daniels, of Richmond.

"Officers received a call for a person shot in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. When police arrived, they located Daniels suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Police have not released addition information about Daniels, nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Witnesses or friends of the victim can send news tips or photos here.

Daniels death would be the first homicide of the year investigated by Richmond Police.