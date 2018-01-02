Petersburg residents say sheet of ice formed after untreated waterline leak

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg residents reached out to CBS 6 Problem Solvers after they say a sheet of ice has formed on their street after a waterline leak.

Residents living on Pegram Street said the water leak started three weeks ago.

Several home owners said they’ve called the city to complain, but they say three weeks later, they’ve seen no action from city officials.

They said the condition of the road deteriorated once the temperature dropped below freezing and the water turned into a sheet of ice.

“The City of Petersburg don’t have no snow but over here on Pegram Street, we have an ice skating rink,” said resident Mark Kitchen.

“It has frozen so much on this side now that there’s nowhere to run… So, now we have a section that’s nothing but ice of the street,” said Larry Sparks.

Some who live on Pegram Street believe the short dead-end street isn’t getting the attention it needs from the city.

“They were up here this morning, but they didn’t stop and rode past and kept on going,” said concerned neighbor Rondell Penn.

Sparks said he contacted the city himself, but there have been no results.

“I called three times this morning and I’ve got nothing but the run around,” he said.

Some residents say if the leak can’t be fixed, the city should at least attempt to make the road safe for drivers and pedestrians.

“They need to come down here and throw sand and salt down here and see if they can’t break this stuff up,” Kitchen.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil reached out to the City of Petersburg about the concerns of those living on Pegram Street.

“Public utilities is currently assessing the situation and developing a plan of action. Public works has properly addressed the safety conditions of the street. Residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to conserve water during this period,” said the city in a statement.

After CBS 6 called City Hall, crews came out and sanded Pegram Street to add traction for vehicles traveling along the road.