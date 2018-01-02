× Missing Charlottesville woman found dead in home New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Molly Meghan Miller, a 31-year-old woman reported missing December 30, was found dead inside her Charlottesville home January 1, Charlottesville Police told WCAV.

Miller was reportedly last seen December 29 leaving her home on King Street in Charlottesville.

Details about Miller’s cause of death have not yet been released, however the police department said there was no threat to the public at large.

Police have also not yet commented where in the house her body was located.

Charlottesville Police had led a search effort to find Miller on Monday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.