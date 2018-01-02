× Back-to-school social media threat deemed hoax

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A vague threat made over social media about Massaponax High School in Spotsylvania County has been deemed a hoax, according to investigators.

“Deputies along with members of the school Administrative Staff were able to quickly identify the source of the post and determined that it was a hoax,” a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “A search of the juvenile’s residence was conducted, as well as, interviews revealing no evidence that would cause further concern. The juvenile has been removed from the school system pending further investigation.”

Deputies were made aware of the threat on January 1. The threat, which was vague, advised students not to attend Massaponax High School on Wednesday, January 3.

“As a precautionary measure the Sheriff’s Office will have additional personnel present at the school on January 3,” the spokesperson continued.

