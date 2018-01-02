Mechanicsville teenager killed in New Year’s crash

RICHMOND, Va. — A Mechanicsville teenager was killed in a New Year’s Day crash in Richmond.

The victim in Monday afternoon’s crash was identified as Janausia J. Sands, 19, of of Lee Davis Road in Mechanicsville, according to Richmond Police.

“At approximately 4:18 p.m. [Monday] afternoon, a 2005 Honda Accord sedan was driving southbound in the 2700 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike. The vehicle suddenly veered toward the right and off of the road when it struck a tree,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “A passenger, Janausia Sands, was found dead at the scene. A second passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. All occupants were transported to a local hospital.”

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the Richmond Police Crash Team.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to call Investigator Jarron Peterson at 804-646-6190 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Sands previously graduated from Lee-Davis High School in Hanover, according to her Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can share news tips and photos here.