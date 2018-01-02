Finding forever homes with Connecting Hearts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Deborah J. Johnston of the non-profit ‘Connecting Hearts’ was appointed by the Governor in 2014 to be Virginia’s Adoption Champion, and she works every day to engage and educate the public in support of Virginia’s adoption program goals and objectives. Deborah visits our studio and is joined by Devon, a kind 16 year old whose favorite subjects are History and Math. He also enjoys spending time with friends and going to the YMCA . Deborah and the passionate Connecting Hearts team work to fundraise and give children in foster care a brighter future and a sense of normalcy and belonging.

For more information you can visit www.connectingheartsva.org or call 804-308-5946.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CONNECTING HEARTS}