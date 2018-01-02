Death investigation underway at Richmond apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed Tuesday in an apparent shooting in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street, at about 11:22 a.m., for a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found the shooting victim.

Emergency crews transported the victim to the hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead.

A death investigation is underway.

Police have not yet released information about the shooting, such as the shooting victim's name, nor age.

Information about a possible suspect in the shooting has also not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witness can send news tips and photos here.