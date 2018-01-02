Death investigation underway at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed Tuesday in an apparent shooting in Richmond.
Richmond Police were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street, at about 11:22 a.m., for a reported shooting.
When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found the shooting victim.
Emergency crews transported the victim to the hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead.
A death investigation is underway.
Police have not yet released information about the shooting, such as the shooting victim's name, nor age.
Information about a possible suspect in the shooting has also not yet been released.
37.545102 -77.421774