6 charged with misdemeanor in investigation of alleged gang rape of teen girl

STRASBURG, Va. — Six people have been arrested in connection to a high-profile investigation involving volunteer firefighters in a small town in northwestern Virginia.

In November, a group of volunteer firefighters for the Strasburg Fire Department were accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl and posting the video on the social media app Snapchat.

Over the weekend, six men were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the investigation. The men have been identified as Nathan S. Hirschberg, 26 of Winchester; Andrew S. Key, 24 of Strasburg; Dale R. King, 36 of Strasburg; Bradly A. Marlin, 21 of Strasburg; Christopher L. Pangle, 32 of Woodstock; and Fabian J. Sosa, 25 of Woodstock.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 reveal the alleged incident happened in Spring 2017.

The alleged gang rape of the teen happened at three separate locations, the Strasburg Fire Department Company 51, the home of one of the firefighters and at a Strasburg hotel.

According to court documents obtained by CBS 6, the alleged victim’s mother provided screenshots to investigators that indicated that the teenager was allegedly “highly intoxicated,” was “intimidated by all the suspects,” and sex with one of the men was not consensual.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a misdemeanor, but the charge can include consensual sex acts with a minor 15 years of age or older. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

No additional details surrounding the investigation findings and the charges have been released at this time.

Virginia State Police say a hearing is set in the Shenandoah Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court which is not open to the public.

The case was investigated by Virginia State Police Special Agent, the department noted.