1 detained, vehicle of interest recovered after armed robbery, chase

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – One person has been detained and a vehicle of interest has been recovered after an armed robbery at a ABC store in Chesterfield County Tuesday morning.

The armed robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the ABC store located in the Meadowbrook Plaza Shopping Center at 5722 Hopkins Road.

Sources believe the suspect in the armed robbery may be responsible for several robberies within the county and the City of Richmond.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident was a Lexus, champagne in color with New York tags.

Crime Insider sources say Richmond Police spotted the vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday evening.

Those sources say an officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at High Oaks Road. That’s when sources say the suspect took off, traveled down Jahnke Road and south on Chippenham Parkway, before escaping police on the Belmont exit.

Sources say hours later the vehicle was located where officers first spotted it on Midlothian Turnpike.

Crime Insider sources say one man has been detained. No arrests have been made at this time.

