× Three $1 million New Year’s raffle tickets sold in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — There were three winning tickets drawn in the 2018 New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, in Virginia, that are worth $1 million.

The $1 million tickets were:

· Ticket #054602 (bought at Weis Markets, 905 Garrisonville Road, Stafford)

· Ticket #078410 (bought at Speedy Mart, 514-B Blue Ridge Avenue, Bedford)

· Ticket #332284 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1900 Diamond Springs Road, Virginia Beach)

Five tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

· Ticket #028288 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3908 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach)

· Ticket #090869 (bought at Kroger, 1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville)

· Ticket #302951 (bought at On The Run, 6690 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway)

· Ticket #333975 (bought at Food Lion, 720 South Kings Street, Leesburg)

· Ticket #368194 (bought at Sav-U-Time of South Hill, 920 East Atlantic Street, South Hill)

Another 500 tickets each win $500.

Those numbers are now posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website.