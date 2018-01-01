Petersburg man fatally shot on New Year’s Eve
Coldest New Year’s Day in 100 years

Three $1 million New Year’s raffle tickets sold in Va.

Posted 3:07 pm, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:11PM, January 1, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — There were three winning tickets drawn in the 2018 New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, in Virginia, that are worth $1 million.

The $1 million tickets were:

·       Ticket #054602 (bought at Weis Markets, 905 Garrisonville Road, Stafford)
·       Ticket #078410 (bought at Speedy Mart, 514-B Blue Ridge Avenue, Bedford)
·       Ticket #332284 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1900 Diamond Springs Road, Virginia Beach)

Five tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

·       Ticket #028288 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3908 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach)
·       Ticket #090869 (bought at Kroger, 1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville)
·       Ticket #302951 (bought at On The Run, 6690 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway)
·       Ticket #333975 (bought at Food Lion, 720 South Kings Street, Leesburg)
·       Ticket #368194 (bought at Sav-U-Time of South Hill, 920 East Atlantic Street, South Hill)

Another 500 tickets each win $500.

Those numbers are now posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website.