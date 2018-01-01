× Police search for elderly man who disappeared from home overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Gerald Hamilton Adams, an 81-year-old white male who suffers a cognitive impairment, has been missing since around 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve, according to the Virginia State Police who issued a senior alert on behalf of the Newport News Police department.

Adams’ height is 5’ 9“ and he weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes, gray hair, and a thick gray beard. He was last seen wearing a blue multi-colored flannel shirt, brown jeans, and black house slippers.

Police said that Adams disappeared from his house in the 700-block of James Drive in Newport News.

He is believed to be in danger and may need medical attention, police said.

“His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety,” Newport News police said.

Please contact the Newport News Police Department at 1-757-247-2500 if located.