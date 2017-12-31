Man killed in Hopewell shooting on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway after police said a Petersburg man was fatally shot during an argument in Hopewell on New Year's Eve.

Officers were called to the the 2400 block of Wakefield Street just before 5:10 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an "active and escalating argument between two subjects."

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Zachery James Pasker lying in the street with gunshot-related injuries.

Police said the victim was transported to John Randolph Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Pasker's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy, officers said.

No additional details or suspect information was released.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Lead Detective Cameron List at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotlines at 804-541-2202 or in Prince George County at 804-733-2777.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.