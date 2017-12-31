Street sweeper fire snarls traffic on I-95 south near Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. -- A street sweeper truck that caught fire along I-95 closed all of the interstate's southbound lanes about a mile from the Boulevard exit in Richmond Sunday afternoon.
Malachi Landis captured video of the intense flames engulfing the truck.
"Oh gosh, it's a street sweeper," Landis said.
"Dad, I'm really scared," a child in the car said after an explosion rocked the vehicle.
"Whew! That was hot," a woman said as they drive past the truck.
Video from the scene showed firefighters spraying the truck and grass near the interstate.
There is no word yet if anyone was injured or what sparked the fire.
VDOT reported that the interstate's left lane had reopened by 2:05 p.m.
However, the right and center lanes remain closed and there was a nearly two-mile backup.
All lanes were back open by 3:20 p.m.
