Street sweeper fire snarls traffic on I-95 south near Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A street sweeper truck that caught fire along I-95 closed all of the interstate's southbound lanes about a mile from the Boulevard exit in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

Malachi Landis captured video of the intense flames engulfing the truck.

"Oh gosh, it's a street sweeper," Landis said.

"Dad, I'm really scared," a child in the car said after an explosion rocked the vehicle.

"Whew! That was hot," a woman said as they drive past the truck.

Video from the scene showed firefighters spraying the truck and grass near the interstate.

Truck fire snarls traffic on I-95 south near Boulevard https://t.co/PoGmoszYDX pic.twitter.com/YUyJhBcwNc — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) December 31, 2017

There is no word yet if anyone was injured or what sparked the fire.

VDOT reported that the interstate's left lane had reopened by 2:05 p.m.

However, the right and center lanes remain closed and there was a nearly two-mile backup.

All lanes were back open by 3:20 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.