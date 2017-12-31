The coldest New Year’s Day in 100 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Arctic air will be in full force New Year's Eve through Tuesday. It looks like we will have the coldest January 1st since 1918, and perhaps the second coldest New Year's Day on record.

For January 1, the record low is 6° from 1918. Richmond International Airport will be near 13° in the morning, and could fall below that before midnight Monday night.

The record coldest high is 21° from 1918, and this year's high will be near 26°.

Temperatures will be even colder Monday night into Tuesday morning as many people go back to work and school. Lows in the metro will be near 10°, and many outlying areas will fall into the single digits. The record for Richmond is 10° set back in 1928.

In addition to the cold temperatures, a healthy breeze will make it feel even colder. Here is the wind chill forecast from late Sunday through early Tuesday:

The chill will ease a little on Wednesday as highs get into the upper 30s. Another blast of arctic air will arrive for the end of the week, and this may be the coldest of the winter so far. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 20s, and breezy conditions will produce stinging wind chills.

Our extended computer models are showing that we may warm up a little early next week as some Pacific air tries to cross the country. Highs next Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s, and some spots may break 50°.

