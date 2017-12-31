Missing Charlottesville woman last seen leaving home Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 31-year-old woman last seen on Friday in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville Police said they received a report Saturday at 9:20 p.m. that Molly Meghan Miller was missing.

Police said Miller was last seen Friday at 8:30 p.m. when she left her residence in the 900 block of King Street.

Miller was described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, WCAV reported.

“Investigators are in the early stages of attempting to locate Ms. Miller and are asking for the public’s assistance with any information related to this investigation,” officials said.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Det. Oberholzer at 434-970- 3985 or call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

