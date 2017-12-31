Fireworks spark brush fire at Busch Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A New Year's Eve fireworks display sparked a brush fire at the Busch Gardens theme park in Williamsburg Sunday night.

Video captured by a park guest shows an orange glow in the woods.

No one was injured.

The New Year's Eve fireworks show is a hallmark of the final night of Christmas Town, the park's holiday-themed display featuring more than 5 million twinkling lights, according to the park's website.

WTVR CBS 6 News has reached out to fire officials for additional information, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.