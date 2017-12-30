WCVE radio host killed in crash ‘gave his best every day,’ friends say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A memorial service for a beloved radio host who passed away in a tragic car accident was standing room only.

George Maida, who hosted The Electric Croude and Classical Evening on WCVE The Community Idea Stations, died the morning of Dec. 23 on Interstate 85.

Maida was headed south in his 1997 Honda Civic, and was in Mecklenburg County, near the Virginia-North Carolina state line, when his car ran off the interstate, struck an embankment and landed in a creek below the highway, according to Virginia State Police.

The 62-year-old radio host was pronounced dead at the scene.

His hours long service was held at the WCVE station on Sesame Street Saturday morning.

“I want him remembered as someone who loved music, he loved his food and he loved his guitars,” said Phil Liles, Maida’s coworker.

For more than three decades, Maida was heard throughout Central Virginia and was described as having an intense passion for life.

“Once you heard his mellow voice it became a part of your life,” said John Porter. “There's going to be a great void out there.”

Maida’s final program that he taped before his death was broadcast on Saturday at 10 p.m. along with a tribute by those who knew him best.

“He gave his best every day and he cared about the community. He was always going to go the extra mile,” said WCVE CEO Curtis Monk.

In addition host duties on The Electric Croude and Classical Evening, he worked served as afternoon drive time host of "All Things Considered" for more than two decades.