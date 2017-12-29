× Woman shot on Christmas day dies; police arrest Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department arrested a person for the fatal shooting that occurred on Christmas day on East Tremont Court.

Candace B. Timberlake, 23, of the 5000 block of Orcutt Lane has been charged with aggravated assault for shooting Lanisha S. Cadore, 24, of the 00 block of Dill Avenue.

At approximately 10:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, RPD officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 7000 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a report of a person who’d been shot. When they arrived, they located Cadore in a vehicle there.

She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away Friday.

Based on several interviews, RPD detectives determined Cadore was shot a few minutes earlier in the 2300 of East Tremont Court.

Further charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.