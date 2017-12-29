Petersburg issues boil order for tap water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health, Petersburg Health Department, and Petersburg Utilities Department advised residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.

This precaution is necessary because a water main repair resulted in loss of pressure.

The community areas impacted are the intersection of Bank and Adams Streets, north to the river and west to Canal and Fleet Streets.

Officials emphasized that all tap water must be boiled because it kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. It should be brought to a rolling boil for a minute and then cooled.

An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a sodium hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25 %, according to health department officials.

Public health officials recommend adding 16 drops of bleach (about 1/8 teaspoon) to one gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer's instructions.

Petersburg Utilities Department will inform residents when they no longer need to boil water.

To address this problem, officials said they are flushing the system and sampling for chlorine and completing required bacteriological testing.

The problem should be resolved within 24 to 48 hours, officials said.